Man in 60s rushed to hospital after early morning stabbing in North York

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed in North York early Sunday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street at around 5:43 a.m.
When they arrived, they say they found a man in his 60s suffering from a stab wound. The extent of his injuries are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.
The suspect, who police say fled the scene upon arrival, is described as “male, black, 20-30 years old, slim build, wearing all black clothing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police as the investigation gets underway.
