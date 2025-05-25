Man in 60s rushed to hospital after early morning stabbing in North York

Toronto police investigating after a man was stabbed in North York on Sunday May 25, 2025 (CP24).

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed in North York early Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street at around 5:43 a.m.

When they arrived, they say they found a man in his 60s suffering from a stab wound. The extent of his injuries are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspect, who police say fled the scene upon arrival, is described as “male, black, 20-30 years old, slim build, wearing all black clothing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as the investigation gets underway.