15-year-old seriously injured after collision at Mississauga school, police say

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Monday, May 26. (CP24)

A 15-year-old is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a Mississauga school parking lot on Monday morning, police say.

The incident happened at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Secondary School, located on Trelawny Circle.

Peel Regional Police say the teen is being airlifted to a trauma centre, noting while his injuries are serious, he is “conscious and breathing.”

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear at this time, but police said the driver remained on scene.

Based on footage taken from CP24 on the scene, what appears to be a bike can be seen wedged underneath a black SUV.

Police say the child’s parents have been notified of the collision. They did not say if the 15-year-old is a student at the nearby high school.

This is a developing story. More details to come…