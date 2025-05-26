2 Scarborough teens charged after drugs, firearm seized following collision with moose

Two teens from Scarborough are facing charges after police say they seized drugs and a firearm in their car after they collided with a moose. (Anishinabek Police Service)

Two teens from Scarborough are facing charges after police say they seized drugs and a firearm in their car after they collided with a moose.

Anishinabek Police say that they, along with provincial police and the Britt & Area Fire Department, were called to Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township, Ont., on Saturday. They say nobody was injured in the collision.

“Ater detecting a strong odour of fresh burnt cannabis emanating from the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle and occupants, as allowed under the Cannabis Control Act,” officials said in a release.

Following their search, police say they seized 250 grams of suspected fentanyl, 33 grams of cannabis—not in its original packaging—and one handgun with an extended magazine, as well as 16 rounds of ammunition.

Officers say one teen concealed the gun in their waistband, adding the firearm had no manual safety or anything else to physically prevent the gun from unintentionally firing.

Two 16-year-old boys are now facing a variety of drug and firearm-related charges, including possession of a schedule 1 substance of the purpose of trafficking. Their identities are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and the charges have not been tested in court.

“This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers faced by first responders on a daily basis,” Deputy Chief Julie Craddock said in a release. “I’m grateful that both suspects were taken into custody without harm to public safety.”

Investigators are asking anyone with relevant information to contact them at 705-865-2868 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.