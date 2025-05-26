Approximately $8K worth of products stolen from adult shop in Stratford

The owners of an adult sex store in Stratford are picking up the pieces after another heist. CTV’s Hannah Schmidt finds out what was taken.

A break-in at an adult boutique in Stratford, Ont. has the owners of the business feeling a troubling sense of deja-vu.

The heist was quick, calculated and caught in high definition.

Early in the morning on May 23, two masked suspects made their way into Sinvention Boutique on Douro Street and made off with thousands of dollars in high-end leather gear and accessories.

“We certainly weren’t expecting to have to restock half our store in a day,” said co-owner, Julie Bell. “I mean, it’s a big hit for a small business.”

Security camera footage from inside and outside of the shop showed two suspects prying the front door open with a crowbar and going inside. They then took approximately $8,000 worth of products and some cash.

Suspects Sinvention Boutique, Stratford, Ont. The Stratford Police Service released these images of suspects in a break-in at Sinvention Boutique in Stratford, Ont. (Courtesy: Stratford Police Service)

“It was buy-and-sell items only, they are all of an adult nature,” explained Bell. “It was lingerie, vibrators, men’s masturbators, pleasure products, just to name a few.”The owners said this isn’t the first time the business has been hit, but it has been the costliest.

“Since COVID, that’s really when we first noticed that type of sticky finger situation. People just being a bit more brazen,” said Bell.

Because some custom leather gear that was taken is handcrafted on-site, they said many of the items that were stolen are not easily replaceable and they hope insurance will help.

“After a quick initial consultation with our broker confirming that, yes, we should have coverage, we’re just right now waiting to hear from our adjuster and hopefully things will be satisfied,” said Bell.

Owners, Sinvention Stratford, Ont. The owners of Sinvention Boutique in Stratford, Ont. posed for a photo on May 26, 2025. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

For now, the owners are trying to navigate the aftermath.

“We can tell these products will end up being in some kind of a black market trade situation or on [a] marketplace, Kijiji,” said Bell.

They will also be reviewing their security protocols while trying to focus on business as usual.

“This definitely gives us pause and concern moving forward,” said Bell. “We are definitely reevaluating our exposure via the retail model. Luckily, we did have additional stock in our storeroom that they hadn’t found. We are adaptable. We pivot when needed and as far as anyone is concerned, we’re open for business.”

Police Investigation

The Stratford Police Service told CTV News they are investigating the break-in.

Officers were called to the property in the morning and found a broken window on a large garage door. While on scene, police said the building owner informed officers that one of the tenants, Sinvention Boutique, had been broken into.

According to police, the suspects pried open a door by damaging the locking mechanism to gain entry to the business.

At this time, police said they do not have a complete inventory of the items stolen or an exact value.

Investigators have obtained images of two people believed to be responsible and are actively working to identify them. Police said they are following up on leads and do not yet know where the stolen items may have been taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stratford Police Service.