Toronto man who allegedly misrepresented himself on Hinge, Telegram charged with sexual assault

Adnan Menderes Obuz has been charged with sexual assault. (Toronto Police Service)

A Toronto man who allegedly misrepresented himself on a dating app has been charged with sexual assault.

In a news release issued Monday, police said the suspect met the victim through Hinge and communicated through the messaging app Telegram.

The suspect and victim agreed to meet in person at an undisclosed time, they said. The suspect then allegedly brought the victim to his apartment where he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) did not say how exactly the suspect misrepresented himself.

The suspect, identified by TPS as 61-year-old Toronto resident Adnan Menderes Obuz, was arrested and charged on May 22.

Investigators say Obuz is known to use names such as “Zane” and “Call me Zane Edward Adnan the Buzz” online.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact police,” a news release read.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.