Car crash in Burlington sends 2 people to hospital: police

Appleby Line between Britannia and Derry roads in Burlington is closed for a crash investigation

Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Burlington on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near Appleby Line and Derry Road.

Images from the scene show a white car on its side and a knocked-down hydro pole.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said five people were located inside the car, two of whom were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

They have not released any details about the circumstances that led to the crash.

The cause is also unknown.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact HRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.