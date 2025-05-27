‘Prepare yourself for a soggy Wednesday:’ More rain in Toronto’s forecast

An early spring storm is bringing high winds and heavy rain to parts of Ontario as Environment Canada warns of significant snowfall in other parts of the province. A pedestrian walks on a rainy day in Toronto on Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto could see sunny skies and a daytime high of 21 C on Tuesday but the recent run of mild weather is set to come to an abrupt end after today.

Environment Canada is forecasting overcast skies to start the day on Wednesday but it says that showers will begin in the late afternoon hours and get heavier as the day goes on.

The weather agency says that while Toronto will see a high of 16 C on Wednesday, the temperature will drop to 12 C later that day.

That is a full 10 degrees lower than the usual daytime high at this time of year of 22 C.

“Monday’s sunshine and seasonable temps were welcomed by many fatigued by the wet and cool character of May thus far. Today will be a near repeat of Monday with a bit more cloud invading by late day. Take full advantage because the rest of the week will be mostly cooler and unsettled starting tomorrow,” CP24 Metrologist Bill Coulter warns. “Prepare yourself for a soggy and gusty Wednesday.”

Coulter says that the rain that starts on Wednesday will continue into Thursday before clearing later in the day.

He says that temperatures on Thursday will climb back up to a more seasonable 20 C.

On Friday, there is likely to be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers.

The weather will be better over the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud on both Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs of 19 C and 22 C, respectively.