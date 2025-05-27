Suspect arrested after shots fired during two home invasions on same street in Dufferin County

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on September 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A 24-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after shots were fired during a pair of armed home invasions on the same street in Dufferin Country last week.

Police say that the incidents were separated by just three hours and took place on Shady Glen Lane in the Town of Mono, which is just north of Orangeville.

It is alleged that the suspect forcibly entered the first home at around 9 p.m. on May 23, displayed a firearm and demanded valuables from the victim.

Police have said that shots were fired at the scene but no injuries were reported.

The second home invasion took place at around midnight at another house on the same street.

Police say that the male suspect again forced their way inside the home, displayed a firearm and demanded valuables.

This time, police say a struggle ensued between the suspect and the victim, during which gunshots were reported.

It is not immediately clear who fired the shots.

Police say that officers arrived a short time later and took the suspect into custody.

Nathan Nezbeth, 24, of Mono, is facing 19 charges in total, including assault with a weapon.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.