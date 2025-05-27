Two additional suspects charged in Toronto double homicide

A police investigation is underway after two people died following an April 15 shooting in Toronto's Riverdale area. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Two additional suspects are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a double homicide in Toronto’s east end last month.

Police say 18-year-old Abdulrahman Zein and a 17-year-old male youth, both from Toronto, were arrested in Barrie on Monday on Canada-wide warrants.

A 17-year-old male youth from Toronto was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the April 15 shooting that left Quentin Caza, 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, dead.

Police were called to the scene on Bain Avenue near Logan Avenue, a residential area in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood near The Danforth, for reports of gunshots shortly after 11 p.m. on April 15.

Officers arrived to find Caza and McNeil with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not say where either victim died. They are the city’s ninth and 10th homicide victims, respectively, of the year.

A vehicle riddled with bullet holes was observed at the scene before it was removed by police for further investigation.

The first suspect, described as a 17-year-old male who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with two counts of first degree murder on May 3.

Investigators identified Zein and a second 17-year-old male youth as suspects on May 15 and issued Canada-wide warrants for their arrests. Police were granted a court order to briefly identify the second 17-year-old suspect, but that authorization has since expired.

Police say their arrests took place somewhere in Barrie with the assistance of Toronto police’s homicide unit, as well as local and York Regional Police. Both are facing two counts each of first-degree murder.

Investigators haven’t said what they believe motivated the double homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.