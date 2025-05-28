Florida man charged in 1998 crash that killed 2 arrested in Toronto

A man charged in a 1998 Christmas Day car crash in Orlando that killed two people has been arrested in Toronto after evading police south of the border for more than 20 years.

Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that former Orlando resident Patrick Lutts Jr. was taken into custody by the TPS Fugitive Squad on Feb. 26 on the strength of an arrest warrant issued under the Canadian Extradition Act.

On Dec. 25, 1998, court documents state that Lutts was driving his car in Orlando at approximately 5:50 a.m. after a night of drinking with friends.

As Lutts attempted to make a left turn, the documents allege that he struck a vehicle that was being driven by Nancy Lopez and carrying Darvin J. DeJesus-Taboada. Both were unrestrained at the time of impact and ejected from the vehicle. Court documents indicate they both suffered fatal head injuries following the crash.

It is alleged that Lutts had a blood-alcohol level of .272 at the time of his arrest, a charging affidavit notes. He was charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter.

He pleaded not guilty and posted a $5,000 bail bond and was scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 1, 2003. However, Lutts failed to attend the court date, and his bond was forfeited, court records show.

It’s unclear how and when Lutts made his way into Canada, as well as what led Toronto police to his whereabouts. CTV News Toronto has reached out to office of the state prosecutor in Florida for more information but has not received a response.

On Wednesday morning, Lutts, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, attended a brief court appearance in Toronto via video from a local detention centre.

CTV News Toronto has requested comment from Lutts’ lawyer.