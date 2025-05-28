Police seek witnesses, info after 15-year-old e-bike rider seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

Toronto police say the e-bike rider was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck on Islington Ave. at a Highway 401 ramp.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 15-year-old e-bike rider was seriously injured in a collision with the driver of a SUV on Tuesday night.

The crash happened near Islington Avenue and Highway 401.

Toronto police say they were called to that area just before 10 p.m. for reports of a personal injury collision.

According to police, a 54-year-old male driving a green Toyota RAV4 made a left turn from southbound Islington to the eastbound on-ramp to Highway 401 and collided with a 15-year-old boy on an e-bike who was heading northbound on Islington.

The crash happened in the intersection, they say.

As a result, the e-bike rider was rushed to a local hospital. His injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Toronto police are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident, to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.