LIVE UPDATES: ‘We fell short,’ Toronto Maple Leafs GM says at end-of-season news conference

Brad Treliving is speaking to reporters following the Maple Leafs’ second-round playoff exit. Watch LIVE here.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager is speaking to reporters following the team’s latest Stanley Cup playoffs exit.

Brad Treliving’s news conference comes after the Leafs parted ways with longtime president Brendan Shanahan last week.

Keith Pelley, the head of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Toronto hockey club, said at the time that he would leave the president’s role vacant and lean on Treliving and coach Craig Berube on a go-forward basis.

The Leafs lost their second-round series against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in seven games on May 18. Toronto hasn’t won a Game 7 since 2004.

10:22 a.m. ‘I’m a huge John Tavares fan’

“I’m a huge John Tavares fan. Had a really good discussion with him (about free agency). We’ve got to take a step back, be with our group. How do we best move forward?”

10:20 a.m. Mitch Marner free agency

“I think Mitch is a tremendous player. I think we’ve, we’ve talked throughout the year. You’ve heard me speak. I think he’s, I think he’s a star. We’re in that process right now.

“He’s been a great player here. We’ll have to, we’ll have to see how this all works. Do I think Mitch can succeed? Yes, I do.”

10:19 a.m. - On GM duties going forward

“Obviously, without Brendan there, I will be working closer with Keith, as we talked about. Had a relationship with Keith, but didn’t, you know -- Keith and I are, we’re starting that now. We didn’t spend a whole lot of time together. So like any relationship, we’re gonna find our cadence.”

10:18 a.m. - On fan reaction

“We’re in an emotional business. Our fans are emotional. I’m emotional. Nobody wears it harder than me. That’s what makes this place so great. But you have to step back, you have to exhale, and then you have to make calculated decisions based upon the best information you have.”

10:15 a.m. - ‘There will be change’

“Moving forward, we have a good team. We we’ve changed. We’ve changed a lot in the last 12 months. There will be change moving forward. That’s just the nature of the business. No team comes back the same.”

10:14 a.m. -’That series is going to stay with me for a long time’

“That series is going to stay with me for a long time. The way it ended, will stay with me for a long time. It would stay with me if it was, if it was two-one and triple overtime, when you think you have a chance to win and you don’t, it stays with you.”

10:13 a.m. - ‘We weren’t able to close that out’

“I believe, the big moment in that series is Game 3. You’re playing against the Stanley Cup champions. You got a chance to get them on the mat. We’re up three. One critical moment. We weren’t able to close that out.”

10:11 a.m. - Treliving applauds Florida

“I want to give a lot of credit to Florida. You know, I haven’t had a chance publicly to say there’s a reason why they’re the champion. There’s a reason why they’re going back again for their third crack at (the Stanley Cup). They’ve set the bar in our division, they’ve set the bar in the league. And that’s what we aspire to."

10:10 a.m. - Game 5 reflections

“We were poor in Game 5, a critical game. It’s a critical game. We were poor in game five. Give our guys a lot of credit. In Game 6, winning a tight game on the road to close out a series in another critical game. So credit to the guys in that series.”

10:06 a.m. - Leafs’ defence

“We wanted to have a long defence, ranging defence, make it hard around our net, and a defending defence, you need to move pucks, and that’s an area that we got to continue to to improve in.”

10:05 a.m. - On hiring Craig Berube

“You know, really this season started, if you look at it back to last summer, we made a change and brought in Craig. And really the thought process behind that before, before bringing in the coach was I felt unique. There was a style of play that we needed to get to.”

10:04 a.m. - ‘We fell short’

“We fell short of where we wanted to be, and we fell short of where I thought we could be.”