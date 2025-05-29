Police say two fires that broke out in East York, Scarborough are connected

Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with two arson investigations in East York and Scarborough. (Toronto Police Service)

Police say a fire that broke out in Toronto’s east end last week is connected to the fire that started at a Scarborough business early Tuesday morning.

On May 21, at around 5:20 a.m., police were called to the area of Pape and Fulton avenues to investigate an arson call. Officers allege three suspects broke into a building in the area then set a fire inside before fleeing the scene. They add three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result.

After police investigated further, they said they found the suspects were dropped off somewhere nearby the fire in a dark-coloured SUV before they broke into the building.

Suspect photo Police say these suspects are wanted in connection with two fires that broke out in East York and Scarborough this month. (Toronto Police Service)

Once inside, police say they used an accelerant to ignite the fire before they ran back toward the SUV.

In a release issued on Thursday, police describe the suspects as all wearing dark-coloured clothes, hooded jackets and gloves. They add one suspect had a white stripe going down the side of their pants while another was wearing dark shoes possibly Converse, with white laces.

Suspect vehicle An image of the suspect vehicle police described as a newer dark-coloured SUV. (Toronto Police Service)

Police say all suspects were carrying red jerry cans.

About a week later on Tuesday, at around 3:20 p.m., police were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Vauxhall Drive for reports of another fire.

In this incident, a dark-coloured SUV dropped off a lone, male suspect close to the scene, who police describe as wearing all dark clothes and was seen carrying a red jerry can.

After he allegedly broke into the building, he used an accelerant to set off the fire and ran away. This time, nobody sustained any physical injuries.

Toronto police say two other fires at restaurants in Scarborough last week—both of which are believed to be connected and also being investigated as arson—are not linked to the fires described in Thursday’s news release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.