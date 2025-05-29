Toronto man facing dozens of charges in connection with human trafficking investigation

An image of the suspect charged in connection with a Toronto police human trafficking investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

A 22-year-old man from Toronto is facing more than two dozen charges after allegedly trafficking a woman for months and police say there may be more victims.

Toronto police say they launched their investigation in April. Through their investigation, they learned a woman met the accused while living in the same neighbourhood.

Soon after, police allege the accused sex trafficked her “through a combination of deception, coercion, and threats,” lasting for around three months.

On May 22, police arrested Christian Roshi, who is facing 27 charges, including trafficking in person by exercising control, procuring/exercising control, and breach of probation order. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators say they are “concerned” there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.