Woman dead after assault in Pickering, police tell residents to ‘shelter in place’

Police are telling residents to “shelter in place” after a woman died after being assaulted in Pickering, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Polcie Service says there is a heavy police presence in the area of Fairport Road and Lynn Heights Drive, north of Finch Avenue, as the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal incident is still at-large.

The circumstances surrounding the assault and details about the suspect are currently unknown.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Fairport Road and Lynn Heights Drive in Pickering.



Police are urging residents to shelter in place.



An adult female has been transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre after being assaulted where she has been pronounced… pic.twitter.com/WnVYRth3YB — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 29, 2025

This is a developing story. More details to come…