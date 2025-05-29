ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dead after assault in Pickering, police tell residents to ‘shelter in place’

By Alex Arsenych

Police are telling residents to “shelter in place” after a woman died after being assaulted in Pickering, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Polcie Service says there is a heavy police presence in the area of Fairport Road and Lynn Heights Drive, north of Finch Avenue, as the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal incident is still at-large.

The circumstances surrounding the assault and details about the suspect are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. More details to come…