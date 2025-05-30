14-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in fatal stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

Several police vehicles are stationed outside a home on Lynn Heights Drive in Pickering on May after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon.

The charges were laid during a brief court appearance on Friday morning.

The accused was charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and cannot be publicly identified.

This is a breaking news story. Earlier story follows.

Residents of a quiet Pickering neighbourhood say they are “shaken” after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack outside her home on Thursday afternoon.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the incident several hours after the stabbing, which occurred at around 3 p.m. outside a home on Lynn Heights Drive.

Residents in Pickering were ordered to shelter-in-place immediately following the deadly attack as police searched for the perpetrator.

Community safety concerns also prompted the City of Pickering to shutter its facilities and cancel programs and classes on Thursday evening.

Neighbours identified the victim as a retired kindergarten teacher who was in her 80s. They said they believed she was gardening at the time of the incident.

Police told reporters Thursday that the victim was outside her home in broad daylight when she was approached by a male they believe she did not know.

“After a brief interaction, the suspect stabbed the female in a sadistic and cowardly, unprovoked attack that was captured on video,” Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira said Thursday.

She was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but later died from her injuries.

One neighbour described the victim as “fantastic lady” who had lived in the area for decades.

“It is just sad. Very sad,” Shedia Serrao-Fredericks told CP24 on Friday morning.

“We see how she takes care of her husband. We know that he is ill.”

‘He stood out’

The police chief said investigators will be working to determine if there was any relationship between the victim and the alleged perpetrator prior to the attack.

The alleged assailant, who is also a Pickering resident, was apprehended at around 8:30 p.m., police said.

“Our neighbourhood, we’ve never had something like that happen here,” Serrao-Fredericks said.

Prior to the stabbing, she said both she and her daughter noticed a strange person walking in the area wearing black gloves and a trench coat.

“He stood out,” she said.

“It is not normal at 2:30 or whatever time it was in the afternoon to be dressed like that.”

Prior to the arrest, police said the suspect was seen wearing a surgical mask, a long, black jacket and was carrying a black bag.

Serrao-Fredericks said the incident has left her family feeling “shaken.”

“I spend most of my time outside doing gardening. How would I go out there now?”

With files from CP24’s Joanna Lavoie and Courtney Heels