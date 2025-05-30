Police make arrest in double stabbing in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Boylen Road and Telford Way following a May 29 stabbing. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Two men remain in hospital in non-life threatening condition after a double stabbing in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Police say that they were called to Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, which is in the Dixie and Derry roads area, at around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Investigators say that two adult male victims in their early 20s were located at the scene with stabbing wounds following an apparent physical altercation.

Both were initially rushed to hospital in critical condition, however police told CP24 on Friday morning that their injuries are now believed to be non-life threatening.

A male in his late 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, police say.

Police continue to investigate.