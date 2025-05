A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Subway service has been suspended along a portion of Line 1 due to a trespasser on the tracks.

The TTC says that service between College and St. Clair stations is currently impacted.

No timeline has been provided for the restoration of service.

Shuttle buses are on the way.