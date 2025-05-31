Joint funeral held for two teens killed in crash that left five dead in Walkerton Ont.

Hundreds gather in the parking lot of the Walkerton District Community School in Walkerton, Ont. for a vigil on Sunday, May 25, 2025. On May 23,, four students and a teacher from the school were killed in a car accident on the way back from a softball tournament in Dorchester, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Two teens killed in a crash near London, Ont. just over a week ago were remembered Saturday for their contagious smiles that “could light up absolutely everything.”

Hundreds attended the joint funeral service for Olivia Rourke, 17, and Danica Baker, 16, at the Walkerton Community Centre, along with nearly 1,000 who tuned in to a livestream.

The pair were killed along with two other girls, Rowan McLeod and Kaydance Ford, and their 33-year-old coach Matt Eckert, who was a teacher at Walkerton District Community School, when their sport utility vehicle collided with another SUV and a transport truck on May 23.

The five had been returning from a softball tournament in the area.

On Friday evening, the principal of Walkerton District Community School issued a statement about the tragedy, recognizing the teachers, staff, and support services that have served the community throughout the past week.

We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support that we have received over the past week from our local communities in Bruce and Grey counties, across Ontario, and beyond. The kindness and solidarity shown by individuals, families, organizations, and communities have been a tremendous source of comfort and stability during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to our school community for your care, kindness, and generosity. We truly feel supported. — Roselyn Clancy, Principal, Walkerton District Community School

At the funeral service on Saturday, Rourke was described by her cousin Rae in a eulogy as “the spunkiest, sassiest and coolest little girl,” adding that her “witty jokes, positive energy and sassy remarks could bring a smile to anyone’s face.”

Baker’s cousin Aislyn said she left a mark on everyone she met through her infectious smile, her goofy laugh and her positive and thoughtful presence.

- with files from CTV News London’s Bailey Shakyaver