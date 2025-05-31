Motorcyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured on Friday May 30, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision in North York Friday night.

In a post to social media, officials say the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim is identified as a man in his 40s as paramedics say they transported him hospital with “serious” but “non-life threatening” injuries.

Officials note the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.