Police investigating after man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital

An investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound to the leg showed up to a Toronto hospital early Saturday morning, police say.
It’s unclear where or when the shooting happened but in a post to social media, officials say they were alerted sometime around 4 a.m.
The victims current condition remains unknown but police note the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
