Police investigating after man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

An investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound to the leg showed up to a Toronto hospital early Saturday morning, police say.

It’s unclear where or when the shooting happened but in a post to social media, officials say they were alerted sometime around 4 a.m.

The victims current condition remains unknown but police note the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.