Police searching for man who allegedly grabbed and filmed children at Toronto park

The suspect who Toronto police are searching for after he allegedly grabbed children and filmed kids at local park on Friday May 30, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are investigating what they describe as a “suspicious incident” involving a man who allegedly approached and grabbed children during a school soccer tournament in Earlscourt Park.

Officers say the incident happened on Friday when they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road just after 12 p.m.

Police say a man allegedly picked up a child and placed them on his shoulders. When confronted by the child’s mother, the man reportedly put the child down.

He was later seen filming children on his phone and asking them for their names, ages, phone numbers and addresses, police say.

Investigators say the man was also spotted near a playground committing an indecent act, and at one point grabbed another child by the arm and asked them to come with him. That child was able to break free and run away.

The man fled the area and has not yet been located.

The man, who was not named by police, is described as five-foot-eight, 30 to 40 years old, with a slim build.

“He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a cream and pink coloured shirt,” police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Toronto police at 416-808-1300. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers.