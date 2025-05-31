Police seize drugs, lay 23 charges in northern Ont. trafficking probe

On May 27, 2025, the Thunder Bay Police Service seized quantities of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking from a vehicle and two residences. (Supplied/Thunder Bay Police Service)

Police have arrested eight people and seized suspected cocaine and fentanyl following a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay.

The Thunder Bay Police Service, assisted by the Ontario Provincial Police, executed search warrants at two residences and a vehicle on May 27.

Thunder Bay Police Service vehicle A Thunder Bay Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (File Photo/Thunder Bay Police Service)

A vehicle linked to the investigation was stopped on Highway 11/17 east of Thunder Bay, resulting in the arrest of two occupants. Later that day, the Thunder Bay police searched homes on Picton Avenue and Donald Street, leading to six more arrests.

Authorities said, in a news release, “police seized quantities of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.”

Investigators said a total of 23 charges were laid in the investigation.

Those charged include:

a 19-year-old man from Scarborough ,

, a 19-year-old Pickering man,

man, a 20-year-old woman from Toronto ,

, a 22-year-old southern Ontario man,

man, a 23-year-old man from Scarborough (who is also facing two additional charges for failing to comply with a release order,)

(who is also facing two additional charges for failing to comply with a release order,) a 26-year-old Oshawa man,

man, a 28-year-old woman from Thunder Bay , and

, and a 50-year-old Thunder Bay man.

Each faces one or more counts of drug trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

All of the accused appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded into custody until future court dates.

Provincial police also recently announced five arrests and a nearly $1 million seizure of cash and drugs in the same area.