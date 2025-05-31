Toronto man arrested for allegedly grabbing and filming children at a Toronto park

Leandro De Souza Barbosa, 35, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of indecent act. (Toronto Police Service)

A 35-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a “suspicious incident” in which he allegedly approached and grabbed children during a school soccer tournament.

Leandro De Souza Barbosa is charged with two counts of assault and one count of committing an indecent act.

Officers say the incident happened Friday around 12 p.m. near St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road, where an elementary school soccer tournament was taking place.

Police allege a man picked up a child and placed them on his shoulders. When the child’s mother confronted him, he reportedly put the child down.

He was later seen filming children on his phone and asking them for their names, ages, phone numbers and addresses, police say.

Investigators allege the man was also seen near a playground committing an indecent act, and at one point grabbed another child by the arm and asked them to come with him.

That child was able to break free and run away.

The man then fled the area.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.