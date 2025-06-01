2 people in Hamilton dead after head-on crash on Upper Centennial Parkway

Two people are dead after a fatal collision in Hamilton on Sunday June 1, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision on Upper Centennial Parkway in Hamilton early Sunday morning.

In a news release, Hamilton police say the incident happened just after midnight.

Officials say a 2014 Ford F-150 was heading southbound when it collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, then veered into oncoming traffic and struck a 2015 Kia Sorento head-on.

The driver and passenger of the Sorento were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The F-150 driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the Silverado driver was not hurt.

Police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit is now leading the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dashcam or security footage from the area to contact them at 905-546-4753.