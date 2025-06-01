3 pedestrians taken to the hospital, 1 with serious injuries, after being struck by driver at Yorkdale Mall

Three pedestrians were take to the hospital after being struck by a driver at Yorkdale Mall on June 1. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Three pedestrians have been taken to the hospital after being struck by a driver in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened near the Hudson’s Bay store, which is near Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road, just south of Highway 401.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they were called to that area just before 3 p.m. for reports of a vehicle hitting three people.

They say officers at the scene found one woman in her 50s with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital by paramedics, investigators say.

Two other people, described by EMS as adult females, were also taken to the hospital out of precaution, with minor injuries, said TPS.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been laid at this time.