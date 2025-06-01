65-year-old man struck and killed while crossing the street in Scarborough

Toronto police investigating after an elderly man was struck and killed near Eglinton Avenue East and Torrance Road on Saturday May 31, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A 65-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street late Saturday night in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

The incident happened near Eglinton Avenue East and Torrance Road just before 10 p.m. Officials say the man was reportedly crossing the street from the south side before he was struck in the centre lane of Eglinton Avenue East.

Emergency crews later found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries and rushed him to hospital, where he later succumb to his injuries.

Toronto police Toronto police officers investigating the scene of a fatal collision involving an elderly man on Saturday May 31, 2025 (CP24 photo).

The driver, who police identify as a 41-year-old man, did remain on scene at the time of the collision, though it’s unclear if any charges will be laid.

According to officials, eastbound Eglinton Avenue East was previously closed at McCowan Road as police conducted an investigation.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or security footage to contact them.