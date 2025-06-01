Man in 70s struck and killed after collision in Scarborough

Toronto police investigating after an elderly man was struck and killed near Eglinton Avenue East and Torrance Road on Saturday May 31, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A man in his 70s has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Saturday night.

Toronto police say the incident happened near Eglinton Avenue East and Torrance Road just before 10 p.m.

That’s when emergency crews found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries and rushed him to hospital, where he later succumb to his injuries.

Police say the driver did remain on scene at the time of the collision.

According to officials, eastbound Eglinton Avenue East is currently closed at McCowan Road as police continue to investigate.

Drivers are advised “expect delays” in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.