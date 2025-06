Police investigating after a man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday May 31, 2025 (CP24 photo).

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being struck by a vehicle late Saturday night.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Toronto police say they were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Square shortly after 10 p.m.

TPS Toronto police officers on scene of a collision on Saturday May 31, 2025 (CP24 photo).

The driver involved did remain on scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.