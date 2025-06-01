Police investigating after driver flees from 4-vehicle collision, leaving 5 people in hospital

Toronto police are investigating after a four-vehicle collision left multiple people injured early Sunday morning.
In an email to CTV News Toronto, officials says officers were called to Transit Road and Allen Roadscene at approximately 1:47 a.m.
Police say one of the drivers allegedly fled from the scene before emergency crews arrived.
So far, five people have been transported to hospital, according to paramedics. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.