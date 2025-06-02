23-year-old man charged after several women assaulted at Toronto’s Union Station

A 23-year-old man allegedly assaulted several women, unprovoked, at Toronto’s Union Station on Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the area at around 8:50 a.m.

Officers allege the accused was walking through the busy terminal, approaching several victims before attacking them. Police said the women sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but did not say how many victims there were.

When officers found the suspect and arrested him, they said he made “anti-women comments.”

Kevin Thomas Delgado Pina, of no fixed address, is facing 10 counts of assault. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are sharing his photograph as they believe there may be more victims, and say they are treating the investigation as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.