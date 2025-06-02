Brampton man facing dozens of charges following break-ins at commercial and office buildings

Daniel Irvine, 38, of Brampton, is facing dozens of charges following a break-and-enters investigation. (PRP photo)

A 38-year-old man from Brampton is facing dozens of charges following an investigation into several commercial and office building break-ins.

Peel Regional Police said the break-and-enters occurred from February to May 2025 in Brampton.

Daniel Irvine, 38, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with 48 counts of break, enter and commit an indictable offence, and two counts of break, enter with intent to commit an indictable offence following a “thorough investigation,” police said in a news release.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Irvine was held for a bail hearing and appeared in a Brmapton court.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact 22 Division’s Break and Enter Unit at 905-453-212, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.