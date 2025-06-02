Richmond Hill acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting patient on two different occasions

Heng Guang Shen, 57, of Richmond Hill is shown in this handout photo. Shen is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police have arrested a 57-year-old Richmond Hill man after an individual reported being sexually assaulted by their acupuncturist on two separate occasions.

Police say that the victim first came forward on May 26.

It is alleged they attended a clinic in the area of Highway 7 East and Chalmers Road on two separate occasions and were sexually assaulted both times.

Police say that Heng Guang Shen was arrested on May 28 and charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with the investigation.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are releasing an image of the accused as they appeal for information, police say.