Teen escapes from Brampton juvenile detention facility

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police say that a 17-year-old male facing multiple charges for robbery with a firearm has escaped from a youth detention facility in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the Cuthbert House Open Detention facility near Nelson and Main streets on Friday morning after learning that the accused had escaped from custody.

Police say that at the time of his escape, the teen was being held on two separate sets of charges laid by the Toronto Police Service, including human trafficking and multiple counts of robbery with a firearm.

He was also wanted on warrants issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the Peel Regional Police Service and the Hamilton Police Service.

Police have obtained judicial authorization to temporarily identify the accused, whose identity is otherwise protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

An image of the accused is also being released. That authorization will expire on Saturday, June 7.

Lucas Nyilas, 17, is wanted for escaping lawful custody.

Police say that he is known to frequent the Etobicoke area.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.