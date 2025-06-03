2 men charged in connection with kidnappings, robberies in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police emblem is seen on the side of a polcie cruiser in this undated photo.

Two men from Peel Region have been arrested and charged following three kidnapping and robbery investigations in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they investigated three separate incidents between April and May where suspects allegedly used social media platforms to set up in-person meetings with victims “under false pretenses.”

“Upon meeting with the suspects, [they] were allegedly met with violence and property was stolen,” police said, adding that two of the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, 20-year-old Abhijot Singh, of Brampton, and 21-year-old Ridhampreet Singh, of Mississauga, were arrested on May 31.

Abhijot Singh has been charged with two counts each of kidnapping and robbery with Firearm, and one count each of robbery and fraud, while Ridhampreet Singh has been charged with kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, and fraud.

They were both held for a bail hearing and attended court in Brampton.

An unknown number of suspects are still outstanding, PRP said.

Police are reminding people to be careful when arranging to meet individuals they have met online, whether it be through dating apps, social media, or classified ads.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to contact investigators with PRP’s 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.