Driver flees scene after driving vehicle on rims along Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a man who fled the scene after he was spotted driving a car on its rims in Mississauga on Tuesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News Toronto that police received a call from onlookers about a vehicle driving without tires just before 8 a.m.

“Seemed to be a little bit strange,” Schmidt said.

Shortly after, officers located the vehicle on Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

As officers approached the vehicle, they said the male driver jumped over the vehicle and ran across the highway.

Police say they managed to locate the suspect in the “grassy areas off the highway,” but he got away, possibly by being picked up by another vehicle.

Police are still investigating and believe the vehicle may be stolen.

Police describe the suspect as wearing dark clothing and a mask, which was “suspicious.”