No flying of drones over Caledon golf course during RBC Canadian Open: police

Jee-Yun Lee speaks with Osprey Valley golf course owner about hosting this year’s RBC Canadian Open.

Ontario Provincial Police have issued a no-fly zone for the RBC Canadian Open.

In a news release, police said unauthorized operation of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles will be prohibited over and around TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon where the tournament is being held this year.

The no-fly zone will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. between June 4 and 8.

Ten of the top 33 ranked golf players in the world are set to compete in the Open this week, including defending champion Robert McIntyre and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who won it twice.

Nick Taylor is among the 21 Canadian golfers will tee up at TPC Toronto. Taylor won the Canadian Open in 2023.

TSN will have a complete coverage of the RBC Canadian Open this week.

TSN, CTV News and CP24 are divisions of Bell Media.