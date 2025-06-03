1 dead following industrial accident at Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga

An investigation is underway aftre one person died following an industrial accident at a Metrolinx rail maintenance yard in Mississauga.

One person has died following a workplace incident at a Metrolinx rail maintenance yard in Mississauga on Monday.

The provincial transportation agency said the industrial accident happened at 6211 Goreway Dr., near Zahavy Way, just west off Highway 427.

Paramedics said they responded to a call at that rail yard, but did not transport any patients to the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time,” Metrolinx said in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto.“

“As this matter is currently under investigation by Police and the Ministry of Labour, we are not able to comment further.”

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said it was notified of the incident and has assigned an inspector to investigate.