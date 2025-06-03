Suspects wearing masks robbed Niagara Region bank at gunpoint: police

Three masked suspects being sought in connection with a Niagara Region bank robbery are shown. (Niagara Regional Police)

Police in Niagara Region are appealing for information after three suspects wearing costume masks held up a bank in Wainfleet at gunpoint.

It happened at a Meridian Credit Union on Highway 3 at around 4:35 p.m. on May 29.

Police say that the masked suspects entered the bank while brandishing weapons and made a demand for cash.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and another carried an edged weapon that resembled a machete, police say.

Following the robbery, police say that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that is believed to be a 2019 to 2021 white Honda Civic EX with front tinted windows. Polcie say that the vehicle was last seen travelling northbound on Highway 3 at a high rate of speed.

In a news release issued on Monday, police urged business owners and residents in the surrounding area who may have video footage from between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on May 29 to review the footage for anything suspicious.

Police also released images of both the suspects and the vehicle they were last seen travelling in.