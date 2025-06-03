The TTC is shutting down parts of the subway for maintenance work. Here’s when and where

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Commuters taking the subway this week may face some discomfort as the TTC is planning some maintenance work for both lines this week.

Line 1 will be shut for planned track work from Monday until Thursday between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

All subway stations except Lawrence and North York Centre will remain open for customers to purchase fares and connect to surface routes, TTC says in a service alert.

Extra Wheel-Trans buses will operate between Finch and Eglinton stations for any customers requiring assistance.

Line 2 will be closed for planned track work between Woodbine and Broadview stations on Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses will be available for commuters during the seven-station shutdown and TTC staff will be available for any assistance.

Extra Wheel-Trans buses will operate between the affected stations for any customers requiring assistance.

All stations except Chester Station will be open for customers to purchase fares and connect to surface routes, TTC says.