‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses describe deadly shooting in Lawrence Heights

Witnesses to Tuesday night’s shooting in Lawrence Heights say they heard as many as 20 shots fired in an incident that left one person dead and five others in hospital.

The shooting took place in an outdoor space near Flemington and Zachary roads at around 8:30 p.m.

“That was really crazy to me because I don’t think we’ve ever had something as bad as that,” one area resident, who asked not to be identified, told CP24 Wednesday morning.

“I had the doors closed, I was watching TV, and I didn’t realize anything was going on until, all of a sudden, she (my dog) freaked out, I looked out the window and saw cops coming.”

Another resident, who asked not to be identified, said she was putting her children to bed when she heard the shots ring out.

“And then when I looked outside, I saw someone in a wheelchair that was slumped over, and I saw a girl and a couple other people that seemed to be injured. It was a big scene, people coming over trying to help. It was just chaotic, and it looked terrible,” she said.

“I’m still in shock myself that I saw something like that. It’s just terrible and I think that its going to stick with me for a bit.”

Neighbours say the area where the shooting occurred, not far from Yorkdale mall, is a popular hangout for people, especially in the summer months when the temperature warms up.

Police were called there for reports of shots fired and when they arrived, they found multiple gunshot victims.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified. Five others, four men and one woman, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A resident who lives in the adjacent highrise said he saw “puddles of blood” when he arrived at the scene.

Police aren’t saying much about who may be responsible but confirmed they are looking for “multiple suspects.” The motive behind the attack is unclear at this point, however investigators said there is currently no risk to public safety.

Lawrence Heights shooting

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow spoke about the incident at an unrelated event Wednesday morning. She called the situation “difficult” as police try to piece together the series of events that led to the shooting.

“I want to give condolence to the people that were shot last night up in the North York neighborhood…We’re working with police to get to the bottom of it,” Chow said, pointing to the importance of the city’s Summer Safety Plan, which was launched yesterday and aims to connect children to summer programming amid ongoing gun violence.

With files from Bryann Aguilar