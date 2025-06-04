Man killed in Lawrence Heights shooting was using wheelchair: police

Toronto police say the man killed in a “brazen” Lawrence Heights shooting Tuesday night – that left five others injured – was using a wheelchair when he was gunned down.

Officers were called to an outdoor space near Ranee Avenue and Varna Drive, not far from Yorkdale mall, at 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.

Five others, including four men and one woman, ranging in ages from 17 to 30-years-old, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mass shooting in Toronto kills one, hospitalizes five others One man is dead and five others are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a mass shooting in a Toronto neighbourhood.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw addressed the incident while providing an update on the separate March 7 mass shooting at the Piper Arms Pub in Scarborough.

“What happened last night in Lawrence Heights is also deeply unsettling. This kind of brazen violence, this disregard for human life, is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“Please be assured that investigators are working diligently to determine what took place and hold those responsible accountable.”

Investigators said they believe Tuesday night’s shooting was targeted, but wouldn’t say if there was any connection to gangs.

“We’re within 24 hours of the shooting having occurred, so we’re looking at every avenue,” Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castell said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they’re looking for three armed suspects, all of whom are described as males, with slim to average builds, wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

The motive behind the attack is unclear at this point, however investigators said there is currently no risk to public safety.

Witnesses say they heard up to 20 shots

Witnesses to the shooting say they heard as many as 20 shots fired.

“I had the doors closed, I was watching TV, and I didn’t realize anything was going on until, all of a sudden, she (my dog) freaked out, I looked out the window and saw cops coming.”

Video shows aftermath of deadly Toronto shooting Video sent to CP24 shows dozens of people and emergency responders at the scene of a deadly shooting in Lawrence Heights.

Another resident, who also asked not to be identified, said she was putting her children to bed when she heard the shots ring out.

“And then when I looked outside, I saw someone in a wheelchair that was slumped over, and I saw a girl and a couple other people that seemed to be injured. It was a big scene, people coming over trying to help. It was just chaotic, and it looked terrible,” she said.

“I’m still in shock myself that I saw something like that. It’s just terrible and I think that it’s going to stick with me for a bit.”

A resident who lives in a highrise near Ranee and Varna said he saw “puddles of blood” when he arrived at the scene.

Neighbours say the area where the shooting occurred is a popular hangout for people, especially in the summer months when the temperature warms up.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen on the ground there Wednesday morning. Those who live nearby told CP24 that the victims were gathered on a bench when the suspects approached and opened fire.

Lawrence Heights shooting Police officers work the scene of a shooting in the North York area of Toronto on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press)

Toronto mayor calls situation ‘difficult’

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow spoke about the incident at an unrelated event Wednesday morning. She called the situation “difficult” as police try to piece together the series of events that led to the shooting.

“I want to give condolence to the people that were shot last night up in the North York neighborhood…We’re working with police to get to the bottom of it,” Chow said, pointing to the importance of the city’s Summer Safety Plan, which was launched yesterday and aims to connect children to summer programming amid ongoing gun violence.

With files from Bryann Aguilar

‘It’s difficult’: Chow reacts to Lawrence Heights shooting Toronto’s mayor offered her condolences to the victims of the shooting in Lawrence Heights. She says she’s working with police to 'get to the bottom of it.'

With files from Bryann Aguilar