Toronto gets shoutout in ‘Final Jeopardy’ question

Anyone in Toronto watching “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night likely had the correct answer to the quiz show’s final question.

The category was “Famous Structures” and the spelling of one of the words in the clue likely gave the all-American contestants a hint.

“In April 2018 an MLB game was postponed after ice falling from this structure punctured the roof of Rogers Centre,” the question read.

The answer, of course, is the CN Tower.

“Rogers Centre is where the Blue Jays play. You gotta look out for falling ice,” host Ken Jennings joked.

On April 16, 2018, after a bout of winter-like weather, ice fell from the city’s iconic landmark and caused damage to the Jays’ diamond down below. The Rogers Centre said at the time that the ice tore through the building’s retractable roof and caused water to leak onto the field.

The Jays were scheduled to play the Kansas City Royals that Monday, but the game was cancelled and the teams played a double header the following day.

Peter Vorissis, a writer and teacher from Los Angeles, couldn’t come up with the answer and opted to shout out his friends instead.

Geoff Barnes, an analyst from Washington, D.C., and Stella Trout, a software engineer from Houston, both answered correctly, with the latter finishing first with US$28,800.