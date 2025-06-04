‘We can’t sit back:’ Doug Ford calls on feds to double tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to double its tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum, arguing that Canada can’t let “President Trump steamroll us.”

Ford made the comment to reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday after Trump signed an executive order that doubled the tariff on imported steel and aluminum from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

“We can’t sit back and let President Trump steamroll us, try to shut down our steel industry, and take jobs down to the U.S.” Ford said. “He has no regard whatsoever for jobs here in Ontario and we need to slap another 25 per cent tariff on the steel that is coming into Ontario and Canada as a whole.”

Federal officials have not said whether they plan to double an existing counter tariff on U.S. steel and aluminum in lockstep with the latest move by the White House but Ford told CNN during an interview earlier on Wednesday that he has “directly” made the request to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Speaking with reporters at Queen’s Park, he said that he has also spoken to Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc to reiterate Ontario’s position.

“He (LeBlanc) didn’t give me a guarantee but I will be all over him,” Ford promised.