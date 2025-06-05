Toronto mayor says Lawrence Heights residents are ‘traumatized’ following deadly shooting

Toronto police say the man killed in a “brazen” Lawrence Heights shooting Tuesday night – that left five others injured – was in a wheelchair.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow visited Lawrence Heights Thursday morning following a deadly shooting in the neighbourhood and says some residents are “traumatized.”

“There were a lot of grief, which I completely understand, losing a loved one, or watching your neighbours being gunned down, traumatized by violence, scared, really scared for their kids,” Chow said alongside Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw after meeting with members of the community.

“It was a difficult conversation, but critically important,” she said.

One person was killed and five others were injured Tuesday night when shots rang out at Ranee Avenue and Varna Drive, near Yorkdale mall, where police say armed suspects walked up to a group of people and opened fire.

A 31-year-old man, who was in a wheelchair, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later died. He has not been identified by police.

Five other victims, ranging in ages from 17 to 30-years-old, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Demkiw called the shooting “deeply unsettling” at a news conference on Wednesday and underscored that he believes investigators will find the suspects.

“This kind of brazen violence, this disregard for human life, is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Coun. Mike Colle, who joined Chow and Demkiw in Lawrence Heights on Thursday, told CP24 that the deceased was left paralyzed from a separate 2018 shooting.

Police say the shooting was targeted and that they’re looking for three armed suspects, all of whom are described as males, with slim to average builds, wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

Police would not say if the shooting was gang related, but note the investigation is ongoing.