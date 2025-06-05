Ontario confirms death of infant infected with measles

A sign outside Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 warns residents to call ahead before visiting a doctor or hospital if they think they have the measles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

An infant in southwestern Ontario who contracted measles from their mother before birth and was born prematurely has died, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says.

The child’s mother had not been vaccinated against the viral illness, Dr. Kieran Moore said in his statement.

While measles can be fatal, especially for young children, Moore noted the child also faced other “serious medical complications.”

“While measles may have been a contributing factor in both the premature birth and death, the infant also faced other serious medical complications unrelated to the virus,” Moore said.

No further medical details are being shared about the mother and baby out of respect for the family, the statement from the chief medical officer said.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time,” Moore said. “I also want to thank the dedicated health-care professionals who cared for both the mother and infant with compassion and expertise.”

Ontario has been grappling with an outbreak of the measles since October, with the first cases linked to an outbreak that began in New Brunswick.

New data published by the province Thursday show Ontario has seen 2,009 cases in the latest outbreak, with the vast majority of those cases clustered in several southwestern Ontario health units. That dwarfs the numbers seen over the past decade when Ontario rarely saw more than 20 cases a year, according to provincial figures.

Around the Greater Toronto Area, there have been a handful of cases. They include one case in York Region, one case in Hamilton, and 13 cases in Niagara Region

Health officials have said the vast majority of cases are occurring in unvaccinated individuals, 75 per cent of them under 19 years of age.

There have been 140 people hospitalized since October, including 101 children, babies and adolescents.

An effective vaccine against the virus has been around for more than 50 years and is usually part of routine childhood vaccinations.

“Measles poses a serious risk to unvaccinated individuals and to infants in the early stages of life in particular. Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, premature birth and in rare cases, death,” Moore said.

“Anyone who is unvaccinated is at risk and I urge everyone, but especially those who may become pregnant, to ensure they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, which will protect both a parent and baby.”

Babies are normally given their first dose of the vaccine at 12 months, but those in the in the areas of the province affected by the outbreak are being offered a shot as early as six months.

Ontario has seen 39 pregnant women infected with measles in the current outbreak, and six babies diagnosed with the illness within their first 10 days of life.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through the air. It can also be transmitted by touching your eyes, nose, or mouth after touching an infected surface, according to Public Health Ontario. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a red blotchy rash.

The province has responded to the outbreak with a targeted public education campaign about the measles and by focusing on childhood vaccinations in affected areas.