Travellers may face delays at customs due to CBSA outage, Pearson airport warns

People line up before entering the security zone at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Pearson International Airport is warning travellers that they could experience longer wait times at customs due to a nationwide outage impacting Canada Border Service Agency kiosks.

The CBSA says that the outage is impacting its primary inspection kiosks at “some airports.”

So far no timeline has been provided for when the issue may be fixed.

“We are working with partners on fixing the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause and thank you for your patience,” the CBSA said in a message posted to social media just before 7 a.m.

Pearson International Airport says that the outage is impacting CBSA kiosks in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

It says that “passengers may experience longer than normal wait times at customs” as a result.