Canada’s Wonderland’s record-breaking roller coaster almost ready to open

The park says the world-record breaking ride is set to open in a 'couple of weeks' and will become the fastest launch coaster in Canada.

Canada’s Wonderland says its record-breaking roller coaster is almost ready for launch after crews installed the last piece of track on the 1,000-metre structure this week.

A spokesperson for the Vaughan, Ont., amusement park says AlpenFury will open in a “couple of weeks” and become the longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster in Canada.

“Up next comes an extensive testing and commissioning phase where we’ll run the trains hundreds of times, train our ride operators and get signoff from the TSSA (Technical Standards and Safety Authority),” Grace Peacock, the regional director of public relations for Six Flags, which owns Wonderland, said in an email.

AlpenFury is the park’s 18th roller coaster and features nine inversions, the most in the world for a launch coaster.

First look at Canada’s longest and fastest launch coaster The new AlpenFury ride at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan is currently under construction and aiming to be operational when the park opens in May.

The ride starts by launching passengers into Wonder Mountain before shooting them out 50 metres into the sky at speeds of 115 km/h on a track that spans the park.

From start to finish, the ride takes one minute and 20 seconds to complete.

Peacock says park guests may see the test trains running next week.

Canada’s Wonderland is open until Sept. 1 this season.