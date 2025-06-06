Canadian businessman arrested for allegedly exporting banned tech to Russia

Drones have been a key weapon in Russia’s war in Ukraine. The case continues in court in June. CTV News’s Heather Wright reports.

A businessman from Toronto is accused of procuring and shipping banned electronic components to Russia, violating Canada’s sanctions.

In a news conference on Friday, the Ontario RCMP announced the arrest of 43-year-old Anton Trofimov.

He has been charged with exporting, selling, supplying, or shipping a good referred to in Column 1 of Schedule 7 to Russia; exporting, selling, supplying, or shipping a good referred to in the Restricted Goods and Technologies List to Russia; and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

The RCMP said Trofimov appeared in a Toronto court on May 22.

Canada imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the war in Ukraine as well as the Russian government’s human rights violations.

RCMP Central Region Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said officers with the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) team executed a search warrant at a residence in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2023, in relation to an investigation into a businessman who they allege was a “a central figure in an operation that was procuring and shipping technology to Russia.”

“The RCMP allege that analysis of the evidence indicated that the Toronto businessperson was procuring electronic components from manufacturing and distribution companies across the world and shipping them to Asia. Additional evidence was gathered from international shipping data. The data indicated that the components were then transshipped to Russia from his businesses in Asia,” Leather said.

Trofimov allegedly exported, sold, supplied, and shipped prohibited goods between July 17, 2022, and Dec. 8, 2022.

Following the years-long investigation, Trofimov was arrested on May 5, 2025.

“Canada’s sanctions regime makes a critical contribution to international stability,” Leather said.

“Trade and prohibited technology and equipment could and does pose serious risks in maintaining international peace and global security. Individuals and businesses are responsible for ensuring the end destination of all exports do not fall under these sanctions.”

When asked what kind of electronic components were exported, RCMP Cpl. Cap. Martin Williamson, who is part of the SEMA team, said they’re microelectronics classified as “dual use,” such as microchips, antennas, and semiconductor material.

“They can be used for civilian or military purposes,” he said. As for the total value of the components, RCMP estimated it was “in the millions of dollars.”

Leather would not confirm whether the components were intended for Russia’s drones, which are being used in the war.

“We can’t confirm at this point whether or not they actually ended up in armaments or technology used against Ukrainian troops,” Leather said.

Williamson noted that when the RCMP became aware of Trofimov’s alleged activities, they took “investigative actions to disrupt this procurement network.” He would not elaborate on what actions were taken.