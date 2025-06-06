1 person found dead at scene of Scarborough house fire: police

The victim was found dead inside a Scarborough home, after crews responded to a house fire.

Crews responding to a house fire in Scarborough this morning found one person dead inside the residence, Toronto police say.

The fire broke out in the area of Brimley Road and Anson Avenue, near St. Clair Avenue West, at around 7:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire said when they first arrived on scene, there were no signs of fire. They later discovered what was described as an “insignificant” fire, which was quickly extinguished. They said they also located one person inside the residence, who was transferred to paramedics for treatment. Police confirmed that the occupant was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Investigators have not disclosed any information about a possible cause of death.

Police said an investigation into the incident is underway and a fire investigation will also be conducted.